Govt committed for complete eradication of polio from country: Dasti

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :Advisor to the Punjab Chief Minister for Agriculture Abdul Hay Khan Dasti on Saturday said that the incumbent government was committed for complete eradication of polio from the country and soon Pakistan will be polio free.

He expressed these views while inaugurating the anti-polio campaign here at District Headquarters Hospital. Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza was also present on the occasion.

He said that it was essential to get all the children of under five years administer anti-polio drops during the polio drive for complete eradication of the crippling disease from the country.

DC Syed Musa Raza said that the anti-polio campaign would continue from February 28 to March 4 for which 2529 teams of health department have been formed which would administer drops to kids door-to-door.

He said that as per instructions of the government, we have focused on polio and soon we will make Pakistan a polio free country.

He requested the parents to cooperate with health teams.

On the occasion, CEO Health Dr Muhammad Fayaz Gopang said that 842,211 children would be given polio vaccine drops during the campaign.

He said that if for some reason the health department team could not reach anyone's house, they could get administer the drops to their children from the nearest immunization center.