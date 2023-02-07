Govt committed to resolve problems of farming community: Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industry, Commerce and Energy SM Tanveer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industry, Commerce and Energy SM Tanveer on Tuesday said the Punjab government was committed to resolve problems of the farming community on top priority basis.

During his visit to Faisalabad, he held a meeting with Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed in her office where representatives of farmers' organizations were also present in addition to newly appointed Deputy Commissioner (DC) Faisalabad Ali Annan Qamar.

The minister took detailed briefing about the situation of agricultural land and crops in the division and said that the caretaker government under the leadership of Caretaker Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi would utilize all available resources to solve problems being faced by the farmers and in this connection, he would also meet with farmers to know their problems.

He appreciated the clear steps taken by the divisional commissioner in resolving problems of the farmers and said that supply of canal water for tail-enders, increase in crop production, payment of sugarcane price during scheduled days, stopping black marketing of fertilizers were the priority of present government whereas necessary measures would also be taken to redress other problems.

He also had a detailed discussion with the farmers present in the meeting and said that he would visit Faisalabad again very soon and hold a meeting in the presence of the officers of all concerned departments for early redressal of their problems.

Earlier, Caretaker Provincial Minister for industries also visited sub-office of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC) and took briefing about development in Special Economic Zones.