Govt Committed To Strengthen National Economy: Federal Minister For Communication Asad Mehmood

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2023 | 08:38 PM

Federal Minister for Communication Asad Mehmood on Tuesday said the incumbent government was committed to strengthen the national economy, bringing political stability to the country, and uplifting the life standard of the citizens

He was addressing a ceremony, held here, for the distribution of motorcycles on ownership basis among postmen of Pakistan Post metropolitan circle Karachi.

Federal Secretary Communication Captain (R) Khurram Agha, Director General Postal Services Rana Hassan Akhtar, JUI-F leader Moulana Rashid Mehmood Soomro, and other senior officers of Postal services were also present at the occasion.

The federal minister vowed that the incumbent coalition government was determined for the bright future of the country and building up the economy on sustainable basis.

He alleged the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) not only shattered political, economic and social sectors of the country but they also "played havoc with the profitable services of Pakistan Post just to portray their performance was better".

He said that an inquiry had been initiated against those who were responsible for "jeopardizing the profitable services of the Pakistan Post".

The minister said that all the suggestions received from the Pakistan Post were being implemented and there were several measures in the pipeline to uplift the standard of postal services and revitalizing the financial position of the organization.

He said that the PTI government did not initiate any mega project in communication sector during its tenure, whereas the present government laid the foundation of the Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway (M6).

He added that the development work on M-6 would start soon and it would be completed in the next three years.

Another plan for expansion of Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway (M-9) was under consideration under which a new alignment would be constructed along with the existing motorway to further facilitate the passenger and freight traffic, the minister informed.

Asad Mehmood said that the leadership of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) was determined to safeguard the Islamic and cultural ideology of Pakistan and JUI-F united various political parties on a single platform at a critical juncture when Pakistan needed unity and cohesion to deal with situation developed due to misadventures of PTI.

The minister said that a number of vacancies were lying vacant in the postal services which were affecting the performance of the institution. He said that the recruitment procedure was in the final stage and expressed determination that with the significant restructuring measures of present government Pakistan Post would be able to serve the nation of 22 million people.

Director General Pakistan Post Rana Hassan Akhtar speaking at the occasion said that saving account service of Pakistan Post was discontinued by the previous government pledging to restore it, calling it a profitable service of Pakistan Post.

He said that 100 motorcycles were being handed over on an ownership basis to postmen and it would help to improve their performance and ensuring better services to customers.

Later, the federal minister handed over documents and keys of motorcycles to postmen.

