Govt decides to extend tenure of NAB Chairman  Justice (R ) Javed Iqbal  

The latest reports say that PM will give approval after which the summary of the draft will be presented to President for further process.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 5th, 2021) The incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday decided to extend the tenure of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chief Justice (r) Javed Iqbal.

The latest reports suggested that the committee constituted to mull over the amendment in the NAB Ordinance finalized a draft of recommendations for the appointment of NAB Chairman. The draft would be presented to Prime Minister Imran Khan in an important meeting today.

Law Minister Farogh Naseem, Adviser on Accountability Shahzad Akbar, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and others are expected to take part in the meeting.

The summery of the draft, after approval from the Prime Minister, would be forwarded to President Arif Alvi for further process.

On Monday, Law Minister Farogh Naseem, Advisor on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan and other Federal ministers attended the meeting. All the committee members considered the amendment in the NAB Ordinance and prepared a draft in this regard.