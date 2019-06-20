UrduPoint.com
Govt Decides To Give One More Ministry To MQM-P

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 12:07 AM

Govt decides to give one more ministry to MQM-P

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has agreed to give one more ministry to its ally Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) in the Centre

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has agreed to give one more ministry to its ally Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) in the Centre.

The agreement in this regard was reached during a meeting of Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Federal Minister for Law and Justice Farogh Naseem with Prime Minister Imran Khan, a press release of the PM Office issued on Wednesday said.

It was also decided in the meeting that the Centre will provide a financial package to the mayors of Karachi and Hyderabad. The prime minister formed a committee comprising the Sindh governor and law minister to give further recommendations to him in two days.

"Karachi cannot be ignored as it plays an important role in the development of the country," the prime minister said.

He appreciated the positive role of MQM-P in the democratic process.

