Govt. Disburses Rs 1.7 Mln Among LoC Affected People

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 01:56 PM

Government of Azad Jammu Kashmir has disbursed cheques amounting to Rs 1.7 million among the people affected by Indian shelling along the Line of Control (LoC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019) :Government of Azad Jammu Kashmir has disbursed cheques amounting to Rs 1.7 million among the people affected by Indian shelling along the Line of Control (LoC).

"The government is fully aware of the problems being faced by the people residing along the LoC and all out efforts are being made to address their problems on priority", an official of the AJK government said.

Despite financial difficulties, the Federal government gave12.6 percent additional development funds during the current fiscal year, enabling the AJK government to give an additional package of Rs 3 billion for the affected people, he said.

The official said people would get better facilities of education, health, water and road infrastructure there, adding safety bunkers would also be constructed on priority for the people living along LoC.

He said people of these areas were being included on priority in the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and health card programme.

He said that the government was also providing stipends worth Rs 3.8 million to refugee students of Indian Occupied Kashmir studying in Pakistani universities.

