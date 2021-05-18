Govt files petition for early hearing of case challenging Lahore High Court order

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :The Federal government through the Secretary Ministry of Interior, Tuesday, moved a petition in the Supreme Court for an early hearing of the case filed against the Lahore High Court (LHC) judgment allowing Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President and Leader of House in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif to travel abroad.

Advocate-on-Record Ch Akhtar Ali filed an application in the apex court under XXXIII Rule 6 of the Supreme Court Rules 1980 for early hearing of the petition.

The petition requested that the appeal be fixed for an early hearing keeping in view the requirements of justice.

The petitioner contended that the rights of the petitioner were related to the case, which would cause irreparable loss if not heard soon.

The federal government had filed an appeal against the May 7 decision of the Lahore High Court, in which the court had allowed Shahbaz Sharif to go abroad one time for treatment.