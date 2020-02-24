UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Focuses On Quality Education: Senator Waleed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 11:10 AM

Govt focuses on quality education: Senator Waleed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Senator Waleed Iqbal from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Monday assured that incumbent government under the leadership of Prime minister Imran Khan was committed to address the challenges of providing quality education and ending discrimination in the education system.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government strongly believed in providing quality education to all and practical measures were being taken in this regard, he said while speaking to private news channel.

He said for the last seventy years, none of the governments have paid attention on this sector and there have been many deficits in prevailing educational system.

He said promotion of quality education could help build character of youngsters who are future of the nation.

He said PTI led government had already put the country on the road to national economical stability as well.

Pakistan is among the countries with alarming literacy rates, he said adding, the incumbent government is determined to devise certain policies to improve education system in the country.

Waleed said PTI government has been working extensively introduce structural reforms in the education system to provide level playing field to every individual.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is passionate to provide basic and quality education to youth of the country. The government is making serious efforts in this regard, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Education Road All From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan seals Taftan border after spread of Coron ..

33 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 24 February 2020

56 minutes ago

Local Press: Numbers are looking good in the UAE

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Expats&#039; remittances amount to AED165 billion ..

9 hours ago

Ministry of Education launches coronavirus prevent ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.