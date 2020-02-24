Govt focuses on quality education: Senator Waleed

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Senator Waleed Iqbal from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Monday assured that incumbent government under the leadership of Prime minister Imran Khan was committed to address the challenges of providing quality education and ending discrimination in the education system.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government strongly believed in providing quality education to all and practical measures were being taken in this regard, he said while speaking to private news channel.

He said for the last seventy years, none of the governments have paid attention on this sector and there have been many deficits in prevailing educational system.

He said promotion of quality education could help build character of youngsters who are future of the nation.

He said PTI led government had already put the country on the road to national economical stability as well.

Pakistan is among the countries with alarming literacy rates, he said adding, the incumbent government is determined to devise certain policies to improve education system in the country.

Waleed said PTI government has been working extensively introduce structural reforms in the education system to provide level playing field to every individual.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is passionate to provide basic and quality education to youth of the country. The government is making serious efforts in this regard, he added.