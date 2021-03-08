Govt focuses on women empowerment: Irum Bukhari

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Additional Chief Secretary Iram Bukhari on Monday said the government had taken several steps to empower women

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Additional Chief Secretary Iram Bukhari on Monday said the government had taken several steps to empower women.

She said this while presiding over a panel discussion on equal opportunities for women and achieving an equal future in the COVID-19 World, organized by the Women Development Department on the International Women's Day.

Additional Chief Secretary Irum Bukhari said that currently, a large number of women officers were appointed on administrative positions, which was a testament to the government's policies to empower women.

She said that the role of women was very important for economic stability in Pakistan as only socially balanced societies were always moving towards development.

Speaking regarding International Women's Day, she said, "I want to convey my message not only to women but to men also that this day is not a day to bash men. It is about women's empowerment." She mentioned that the men also contributed to the development of women because it was the brother, the father, the husband and the son who allowed them to work with confidence.

Tariq Niazi Secretary Punjab Status on Women, Sehar Bandial Advocate High Court and Punjab Safe City Authorities Director General Kamran Khan also expressed their views in the panel.