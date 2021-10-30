Govt focusing on neglected areas development: Chief Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was fully focusing on development of the areas which had been neglected in the past

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was fully focusing on development of the areas which had been neglected in the past.

He was talking to PTI leader and former MNA Rai Hassan Nawaz at the Chief Minister's Secretariat here.

The CM said that work on a separate development package for progress of Sahiwal was under process. He said that measures were being taken to establish an institute of cardiology in Sahiwal so that the people of the area could not have to travel to Lahore for treatment. Every citizen of Punjab would be given universal health coverage, he added.

He said that Sehat Insaf Card programme was being successfully carried out in Sahiwal division, adding that an expressway would be constructed from Samundri interchange for Sahiwal.

Usman Buzdar said the government was paying attention to those areas which had been intentionally neglected in the past, adding that the real journey of development had been started in Punjab.

He warned that the opposition should not engage itself in anti-state activities. No matter what the opposition do, the journey of progress and development would continue, he promised.