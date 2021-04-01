UrduPoint.com
Govt Formulate Commission To Resolve Demarcation Dispute Between Bajaur, Dir Lower Districts

Thu 01st April 2021 | 06:20 PM

Govt formulate commission to resolve demarcation dispute between Bajaur, Dir Lower districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has constituted a commission to resolve dispute relating to demarcation of boundaries between District Bajaur and Dir Lower on the point of River Panjkora.

The decision to this effect was taken in a meeting chaired by Commissioner Malakand Division at Saidu Sharif on Thursday. The meeting was also attended by Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower, Oan Haider, District Police Officers, Kokab Farooq and Liaqat Ali.

The commission would be headed by Additional Commissioner Malakand Division and complete arrangements for the demarcation between two districts at point of River Panjkora and submit a report to commissioner Malakand within ten days.

The meeting would decide next course of action after considering the report in its next sitting being schedule d on April 13. Meanwhile all kinds of construction work and trees cutting would be banned till the final demarcation.

Addressing the meeting, Zaheer-ul-Islam said that the resolution of 40 years old land dispute would be settled soon. He also urged concerned tribal people to be patient and added that there is no ambiguity in ownership of land and the demarcation would help addressing legal complications.

