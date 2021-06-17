UrduPoint.com
Govt Has Given People Friendly,balanced Budget: President PTBA

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 03:02 PM

:Federal government has given a public friendly budget which also affords relief to tax payers, said President Pakistan Tax Bar Association (PTBA) Aftab Hussain Nagra

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal government has given a public friendly budget which also affords relief to tax payers, said President Pakistan Tax Bar Association (PTBA) Aftab Hussain Nagra.

While talking to APP here, President PTBA said, "The government initiated a major decision that 0.6% tax on transactions made through banks has been withdrawn.This is a big relief for a common man".

President PTBA appreciated that federal government has withdrawn about twelve withholding taxes."This will reduce the burden of double taxation on common man".

However, he urged the government continue positive steps to achieve economical and financial stability by expanding the tax net and bringing maximum people in it.

He said the government promoted construction industry which was benefiting a number of sectors directly or indirectly.

He appreciated that the government decided to decrease sales tax rate on small cars from 17% to 12.5%.

He was of the view that such measures would enable people from lower and middle income groups to buy their own automobiles.

