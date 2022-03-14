Govt implements public welfare schemes as per party manifesto: Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Khan Monday said that PTI government was taking steps to implement public welfare schemes on priority basis as part of party's manifesto

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Khan Monday said that PTI government was taking steps to implement public welfare schemes on priority basis as part of party's manifesto.

Presiding over a review meeting regarding the annual development program for 2021-22, he said a number of projects have been launched for the improvement of irrigation which would make water available for agriculture sector and facilitate irrigation of many acres of barren land.

He directed the concerned department to allocate funds for ongoing public welfare projects in the next annual development program.

The meeting was attended by Chief Engineers of Irrigation Department and other concerned officials.

During the meeting, the minister was briefed in detail about the progress and problems being faced in the ongoing projects under the Annual Development Program for the year 2021-22.

Arshad Ayub said that agriculture plays an important role in the development of the country whereas it is very important to have the best irrigation system to get maximum production per acre.

He said that rehabilitation and development of small dams and other sources of irrigation channels would irrigate several acres of barren land in the province and make it self sufficient in to meet the demand of the people.