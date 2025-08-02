Govt. introduces online payment system of traffic challans

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Science and Information Technology, Dr. Shafqat Ayaz has announced the launch of an online traffic challan payment system in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Science and Information Technology, Dr. Shafqat Ayaz has announced the launch of an online traffic challan payment system in KP.

Dr. Shafqat Ayaz stated that through this modern system, citizens would no longer have to wait in long bank queues or visit offices to pay their traffic fines.

Instead, they would now be able to submit payments online adding the system would facilitate public and enhance transparency and efficiency in the government system.

He added that online challan system would improve government revenue, eliminate avenues for corruption and save citizens valuable time and resources. This step is a significant milestone towards e-governance and aimed provision of better services and modernizes administrative processes.

