Govt. Introduces Online Payment System Of Traffic Challans
Umer Jamshaid Published August 02, 2025 | 09:51 PM
Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Science and Information Technology, Dr. Shafqat Ayaz has announced the launch of an online traffic challan payment system in KP
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Science and Information Technology, Dr. Shafqat Ayaz has announced the launch of an online traffic challan payment system in KP.
Dr. Shafqat Ayaz stated that through this modern system, citizens would no longer have to wait in long bank queues or visit offices to pay their traffic fines.
Instead, they would now be able to submit payments online adding the system would facilitate public and enhance transparency and efficiency in the government system.
He added that online challan system would improve government revenue, eliminate avenues for corruption and save citizens valuable time and resources. This step is a significant milestone towards e-governance and aimed provision of better services and modernizes administrative processes.
APP/mds/
Recent Stories
UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..
UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain
UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs
ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21. ..
Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence
Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton management activities
Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedented rate': UNICEF
PFA takes action against substandard food in Chiniot
Govt. always open to dialogue for national interest: Talal Chaudhry
Haroon Akhtar reviews NFC operational performance
More Stories From Pakistan
-
All Pakistan Chief Minister Balochistan Football Gold Cup concludes successfully10 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen bilateral ties, promote regional peace10 hours ago
-
Various programs to be organised in Balochistan on Youm-i-Istehsal10 hours ago
-
Director General Livestock Sindh, Dr. Hizbullah Bhutto pays surprise visit to veterinary hospital at ..10 hours ago
-
DPM, Iranian FM reaffirm commitment to bolster ties10 hours ago
-
Former MD Wasa passes away10 hours ago
-
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan11 hours ago
-
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs11 hours ago
-
ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21.5 million11 hours ago
-
Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence11 hours ago
-
PFA takes action against substandard food in Chiniot11 hours ago
-
Govt. always open to dialogue for national interest: Talal Chaudhry11 hours ago