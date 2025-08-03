Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 03 August 2025
Arslan Farid Published August 03, 2025 | 09:04 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 03 August 2025 is 361,000 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 309,500. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 03 August 2025 is 361,000 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 309,500.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 330,886 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 283,706.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 361,000
|Rs 330,886
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 309,500
|Rs 283,706
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 30,950
|Rs 28,371
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 billion
Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month high in July
Significant escalation in air attacks between Russia and Ukraine
UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025
UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..
UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain
UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs
ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21. ..
More Stories From Business
-
Pakistan, Iran pledges to deepen bilateral trade, border cooperation in ministerial talk2 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 20254 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 20254 hours ago
-
Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton management activities15 hours ago
-
Haroon Akhtar reviews NFC operational performance15 hours ago
-
Gold surge by Rs6,100 to Rs 359,000 per tola17 hours ago
-
Azerbaijan, Pakistan bilateral trade, economic ties consider as top priority: Ambassador of Azerbaij ..17 hours ago
-
Issues of industries in Saggian, surrounding areas must be resolved: LCCI18 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Romania eye stronger trade, strategic cooperation18 hours ago
-
FCCI welcomes historic tariff deal with USA19 hours ago
-
Zero-tolerance policy to be adopted for cleanliness: DC19 hours ago
-
Arbabi proposes establishment of joint border free zone between Iran, Pakistan18 hours ago