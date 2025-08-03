Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025
Sumaira FH Published August 03, 2025 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 3 August 2025, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 3rd August 2025. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|182.00 PKR
|187.00 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|753.30 PKR
|763.30 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|375.10 PKR
|376.60 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|204.00 PKR
|209.00 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|39.03 PKR
|39.43 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|44.20 PKR
|44.60 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|324.35 PKR
|325.80 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.79 PKR
|36.14 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.14 PKR
|3.23 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|1.86 PKR
|1.96 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|919.95 PKR
|931.95 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|66.31 PKR
|66.91 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|165.69 PKR
|167.69 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|27.32 PKR
|27.62 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|738.20 PKR
|748.20 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|77.24 PKR
|77.94 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|75.80 PKR
|76.00 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|217.25 PKR
|222.25 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|28.81 PKR
|29.11 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|346.94 PKR
|349.69 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|8.53 PKR
|8.68 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|284.90 PKR
|285.40 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|77.50 PKR
|77.70 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025
UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..
UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain
UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs
ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21. ..
Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence
Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton management activities
Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedented rate': UNICEF
PFA takes action against substandard food in Chiniot
More Stories From Business
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 20252 minutes ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 202523 minutes ago
-
Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton management activities11 hours ago
-
Haroon Akhtar reviews NFC operational performance11 hours ago
-
Gold surge by Rs6,100 to Rs 359,000 per tola13 hours ago
-
Azerbaijan, Pakistan bilateral trade, economic ties consider as top priority: Ambassador of Azerbaij ..13 hours ago
-
Issues of industries in Saggian, surrounding areas must be resolved: LCCI14 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Romania eye stronger trade, strategic cooperation14 hours ago
-
FCCI welcomes historic tariff deal with USA15 hours ago
-
Zero-tolerance policy to be adopted for cleanliness: DC15 hours ago
-
Arbabi proposes establishment of joint border free zone between Iran, Pakistan14 hours ago
-
Govt finalized process of sugar import for price stabilization15 hours ago