UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Launches Rs 3 Bln Safety & Security Project For People Along LoC: Gandapur

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 05:03 PM

Govt launches Rs 3 bln safety & security project for people along LoC: Gandapur

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Wednesday said the federal government has launched a project of Rs 3 billion to ensure safety and security of civilians residing along the Line of Control (LoC)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Wednesday said the federal government has launched a project of Rs 3 billion to ensure safety and security of civilians residing along the Line of Control (LoC).

He expressed these views during a call on with German Ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck, said a media release received here.

Both the dignitaries discussed overall security situation in the region, including the Kashmir issue.

Speaking on the occasion, Gandapur said, "India is committing the worst human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and is trying to change the demographics of occupied valley." He urged the international community to play it's due role to stop India from committing heinous crimes against humanity in IIOJK.

"Pakistan wants peaceful resolution of Kashmir Issue in accordance with UN resolutions," Ali Amin maintained.

He added that the Health Cards providing health security of over half a million rupees have been provided to the entire population of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The minister underscored that the federal government has also launched multiple development projects worth Rs 370 billion for beefing up service quality and capacity buildup of various sectors in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Ali Amin Gandapur said that this mega development package would be a game changer ushering Gilgit Baltistan's economic prosperity.

Expressing his views during the meeting, the German Ambassador said the steps being taken by the government for the development of tourism sector in Gilgit Baltistan would be an important step. "It will multiply the social and economic dividends to be reaped by the local communities," he added.

The German government, he said was cooperating in the social and economic development of Gilgit Baltistan.

"The German government is ready for further cooperation in the development of economic and social spheres of Gilgit Baltistan," the Ambassador extended his government's proposal in this regard.

Moreover, both the officials also discussed the prospects of hydropower generation in Gilgit Baltistan.

The government was providing all possible facilities to foreign investors and encouraging foreign investment for development of Gilgit Baltistan, Ali Amin added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution United Nations German Jammu Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Media All From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

PML-N leader Javed Latif gets bail in treason case

20 minutes ago

Dacoits gang busted in okara

5 minutes ago

U.S. agricultural futures rise

6 minutes ago

Salena Gomez’s brand ‘Rarebeauty’ is likely ..

34 minutes ago

Kenya launches strategy to boost mental health

6 minutes ago

Elephants in India tested for coronavirus after ra ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.