Govt launches Rs 3 bln safety & security project for people along LoC: Gandapur

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Wednesday said the federal government has launched a project of Rs 3 billion to ensure safety and security of civilians residing along the Line of Control (LoC)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Wednesday said the federal government has launched a project of Rs 3 billion to ensure safety and security of civilians residing along the Line of Control (LoC).

He expressed these views during a call on with German Ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck, said a media release received here.

Both the dignitaries discussed overall security situation in the region, including the Kashmir issue.

Speaking on the occasion, Gandapur said, "India is committing the worst human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and is trying to change the demographics of occupied valley." He urged the international community to play it's due role to stop India from committing heinous crimes against humanity in IIOJK.

"Pakistan wants peaceful resolution of Kashmir Issue in accordance with UN resolutions," Ali Amin maintained.

He added that the Health Cards providing health security of over half a million rupees have been provided to the entire population of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The minister underscored that the federal government has also launched multiple development projects worth Rs 370 billion for beefing up service quality and capacity buildup of various sectors in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Ali Amin Gandapur said that this mega development package would be a game changer ushering Gilgit Baltistan's economic prosperity.

Expressing his views during the meeting, the German Ambassador said the steps being taken by the government for the development of tourism sector in Gilgit Baltistan would be an important step. "It will multiply the social and economic dividends to be reaped by the local communities," he added.

The German government, he said was cooperating in the social and economic development of Gilgit Baltistan.

"The German government is ready for further cooperation in the development of economic and social spheres of Gilgit Baltistan," the Ambassador extended his government's proposal in this regard.

Moreover, both the officials also discussed the prospects of hydropower generation in Gilgit Baltistan.

The government was providing all possible facilities to foreign investors and encouraging foreign investment for development of Gilgit Baltistan, Ali Amin added.