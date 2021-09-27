Govt making all possible efforts to strengthen education sector: Yasir Humayun

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun said on Monday the incumbent government was making all out efforts for strengthening of education sector.

He said this while responding to question and answer session pertaining to Higher Education department during Punjab Assembly session held on Monday with PA Speaker Chaudhry Parvaiz Elahi in the chair.

Member of the opposition Tahir Pervaiz while raising question said that previous year, funds for 48 colleges of Faisalabad had not been released.

Responding to the question, Raja Yasir Humayun said that some problems in this regard had been faced due to coronavirus pandemic, adding that uplift of education sector was among the top priorities of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja responded to call attention notices.

During the government business an ordinance of Punjab Commission for Regularization of Irregular Housing Schemes (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 was presented.

The Speaker referred it to the relevant committee and sought report within two months.

The Punjab Board of Revenue (Amendment) Bill 2021, Punjab Wildlife (Protection, Preservation, conservation and Management) (Amendment) Bill 2021, Evacuee Property and Displaced Persons Laws (Repeal) (Amendment) Bill 2021, Punjab Medical And Health Institution (Amendment) Bill 2021, Lahore Institute of Science and Technology, Lahore Bill 2021 and the Punjab Finance (Amendment) Bill 2021 were presented which were referred to relevant committees.

The Punjab Assembly passed Stamp (Amendment) Bill 2021, Punjab Privatization board (Repeal) Bill 2020 and Lahore Ring Road Authority (Amendment) Bill 2021.

Later, the session was adjourned till Tuesday (tomorrow) 2:00 pm.

It is pertinent to mention here that the session started 1 hour and 39 minutes behindits scheduled time.