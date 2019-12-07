UrduPoint.com
Govt. Making Efforts For Introducing Uniform Syllabus: Shafqat Mahmood

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 12:10 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training, National History and Literary Heritage Shafqat Mahmood on Friday said unfortunately there were three mediums of education in the country including English, government and Madaris, however the incumbent government was making all-out efforts for introducing uniform syllabus of the education.

Addressing a session titled "Faiz Ahmed Faiz: Personality and Poetry" in the 12th International urdu Conference at Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi and talking to media, the minister said the government was also focusing on functionalizing the literary organizations besides increasing their budget.

He said the economy of the country was stabilizing due to best policies of the government.

Shafqat Mahmood added that both the government and opposition had roles to play in the parliamentary system of the government. The government intended to resolve the issues with seriousness and understanding, he added.

The federal minister said he had affection with all the languages of the country and promotion of literary activities were among top priorities.

He recalled that he had an opportunity to enjoy the company of Faiz Ahmed Faiz and listen to his poetry.

He said the time spent in company of Faiz was unforgettable for him. Iftikhar Arif, Syed Mazhar Jameel, Ashfaq Hussain and Nauman-ul-Haq also spoke on the occasion.

