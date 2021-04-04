Govt making efforts for revival of agri sector to boost cotton production

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that federal and provincial government were making sincere efforts for revival of agriculture sector and to boost the production of cotton.

According to official sources here on Sunday, he said this while presiding over a meeting of Punjab Agriculture Committee (PAC) formed as per the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said, "We want farmers to cultivate cotton on modern lines for which government is planning to give them subsidy and to provide them quality seeds and fertilizers on low rates." Federal Minister for National food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam said that this meeting of Punjab Agriculture Committee was important as all participants were fully aware of the crisis related to less production of cotton.

He said that the participants gave serious suggestions and recommendations to increase yield of cotton and providing maximum subsidy to the farmers.

The minister said that these recommendations would be helpful for the government to provide relief to cotton growers.

Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi hailed the efforts of Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for restoration and rehabilitation of agriculture sector.

He apprised the meeting that his ministry was doing its best to enhance the production of different crops and he termed the suggestions of the committee as applicable.

Regarding the recommendations of Khawaja Jalaluddin Roomi, Federal Minister Fakhar Imam said that final decision in this regard would be announced after seeking approval from Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister.

It is pertinent to mention here that renowned industrialist and exemplary farmer Khawaja Jalaluddin Roomi said that there was a need to protect the interests of growers and to attract them towards cotton cultivation.

He suggested that farmers should be given a subsidy of Rs 15,000 on per acre of land and a support price of cotton should be fixed as Rs 5,000 per maund.

The meeting was attended by CPEC Chairman Gen(Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa,Punjab Agriculture Committee(PAC) member and Director Pakistan Textile Council.

Noted industrialist cum agriculturist, Ex-President of Multan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI) and sitting President of Dera Ghazi Khan Chamber of Commerce & Industry and ex-Provincial caretaker Minister for Industries Khawaja Jalaluddin Roomi, renowned industrialist & Fatima Group CEO Mian Fawad Mukhtar, Rashid Langarial, Federal Secretary Agriculture, Asad Gilani and others.