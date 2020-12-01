UrduPoint.com
Govt Not Going Anywhere As Nation Stands Firm Behind Prime Minister: Shibli

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 12:30 AM

Govt not going anywhere as nation stands firm behind Prime Minister: Shibli

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Monday said the public gatherings of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) posed no threat to the government as the entire nation sttod firm behind Prime Minister Imran Khan, who came into the power with the people's mandate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Monday said the public gatherings of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) posed no threat to the government as the entire nation sttod firm behind Prime Minister Imran Khan, who came into the power with the people's mandate.

Addressing a news conference here, Shibli Faraz said the PDM leadership believed that the government would be sent home by holding public rallies but their dream would never come true as the people knew that the prime minister was an honest person.

"They are giving the date of December 15 [for the government's ouster], but let me clarify that they cannot even do a little harm by holding such 150 public gatherings," he maintained.

Terming the opposition leaders 'political orphans', he reiterated that the government would not give them any concession like that of the NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) by giving them relaxation in the corruption cases being investigated by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

