UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Not Scared Of PDM: Fawad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 10:06 PM

Govt not scared of PDM: Fawad

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday said the government was not scared of the Pakistan Democratic Movement whether it was united or disintegrated

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday said the government was not scared of the Pakistan Democratic Movement whether it was united or disintegrated.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the control of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was in immature hands as Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Maryam Nawaz were not politically matured.

Replying to a question, he said the opposition had used all tactics and power for toppling the present democratic set up but they were badly failed in their motives.

He urged the opposition to sit together with treasury benches for electoral and judiciary reforms which were need of the hour.

He proposed that both sides should formulate a transparent electoral system before the next general elections so that no body could raise finger at anyone.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Maryam Nawaz Sharif Technology Pakistan Peoples Party Muslim All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

FM Lavrov due on Tuesday to discuss ways to broade ..

5 minutes ago

Pre-budget session of GB Assembly concludes

5 minutes ago

Malta to Resume Air Traffic With Libya, Reopen Emb ..

7 minutes ago

Amendments to Zakat Act necessary to bring transpa ..

7 minutes ago

More than 1,800 prisoners escape after attack on N ..

7 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Begins Official Vi ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.