Govt not scared of PDM: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday said the government was not scared of the Pakistan Democratic Movement whether it was united or disintegrated.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the control of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was in immature hands as Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Maryam Nawaz were not politically matured.

Replying to a question, he said the opposition had used all tactics and power for toppling the present democratic set up but they were badly failed in their motives.

He urged the opposition to sit together with treasury benches for electoral and judiciary reforms which were need of the hour.

He proposed that both sides should formulate a transparent electoral system before the next general elections so that no body could raise finger at anyone.