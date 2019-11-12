MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) ::Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that the health of Nawaz Sharif was not good and the government would not create any hurdle in his treatment abroad.

"We pray for early recovery of Nawaz Sharif and return into politics", he said while talking to the media in a procession of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) on Sunday.

He said, if Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had any reservations on Asif Ali Zardari's health, then he should present medical reports and the incumbent government would also review the reports.

Qureshi said that Pakistan opened Kartarpur Corridor and gave a goodwill message to the international community.

He condemned the Indian Supreme Court's verdict on Babri Masjid and stated that minorities were being suppressed in India.

He said that Modi should lift curfew in Occupied Kashmir and stop human right violations there. The present India was not India of Gandhi and Nehru but it was India of RSS, he added.

Qureshi congratulated the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH). He urged the participants of the procession to follow the teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH) for the success in the world and the hereafter.