Govt Not To Do Politics On Nawaz Sharif's Health: Shafqat Mehmood

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 11:00 PM

Govt not to do politics on Nawaz Sharif's health: Shafqat Mehmood

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood on Friday said there was no deal between the government and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz actually its a matter of Nawaz Sharif's illness.

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for education Shafqat Mehmood on Friday said there was no deal between the government and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz actually its a matter of Nawaz Sharif's illness.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government would not do politics on Nawaz Sharif's health.

The minister said the government had not received any application regarding Marryam Nawaz and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was prosecuting the cases against her in the courts, adding the court had held her passport.

He said NAB was an independent institution and the government was not intervening in its official matters.

He said it was wrong demand of the Jamiat Ulma-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) that the Prime Minister should resign because of the inflation in the country holding the present government responsible for it.

The incumbent government was making its all out efforts to decrease inflation and control the price hiking, he added.

Replying to another question, he said Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was the member of the government negotiating committee but it was not appropriate to say that he was holding full mandate for negotiating with Rehbar Committee and he had personal relations with Moulana Fazlur Rehman.

The government had five years mandate to run the country's affairs, he said.

The minister said JUI-F chief Moulana Fazlur Rehman was using religious card for achieving his political objectives.

