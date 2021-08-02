Govt notifies transfer, posting of ED officers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :The Federal government on Monday notified the transfer and posting of high ranking officers.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Allah Dino Khawaja, a BS-22 Officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving as Member (In-charge), Wafaqi Mohtasib (Ombudsman)'s Secretariat, Regional Office, Karachi, on deputation basis, is transferred and posted as Commandant National Police academy (NPA), under Interior Division with effect from 13-08-2021 and until further orders.

Likewise, Shahbaz Khan (OMG/BS-18), Section Officer, Petroleum Division, istransferred and posted as Section Officer, Cabinet Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.