Govt Notifies Transfer, Posting Of Officers

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 12:54 PM

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

The federal government on Monday notified the transfer and posting of high ranking officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :The Federal government on Monday notified the transfer and posting of high ranking officers.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Mrs Irum Bukhari, a BS-2I officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently awaiting posting in Establishment Division, is transferred and her services are placed at the disposal of National school of Public Policy, for further posting as Director General, National Institute of Management (NIM), Quetta, on deputation basis, on standard terms and conditions, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Ahsan Munir Bhatti, has assumed the charge of the post of Section Officer (BS-17/OMG) in Establishment Division with effect from 13.10.2021.

