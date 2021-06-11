UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Proposes Allocation Of Rs 100 Bln For Covid Emergency Fund

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 08:47 PM

Govt proposes allocation of Rs 100 bln for Covid emergency fund

Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Fayaz Ahmed Tareen on Friday said that the government has established Covid-19 Emergency Fund and Rs 100 billion have been proposed to be kept for meeting exigencies related to the Coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Fayaz Ahmed Tareen on Friday said that the government has established Covid-19 Emergency Fund and Rs 100 billion have been proposed to be kept for meeting exigencies related to the Coronavirus.

In a budget speech at the National Assembly, Shaukat Tareen said that to protect the country's population from COVID-19, around $1.1 billion Dollars will be spent on importing vaccinations.

In addition, the government will provide funding for increasing the local production of vaccines. Our initial estimate is that more than 100 million people should be vaccinated by June 2022, he added.

Sharing details about Universal Health Coverage, he said that the Prime Minister's universal health coverage scheme will be rolled out further in collaboration with the provinces. He added every household will be provided with a Sehat-Card.

He said that the excellent health insurance program launched by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government a few years ago has transformed the lives of low-income groups who are now availing free-of-cost hospitalization services from the leading public and private hospitals.

Related Topics

National Assembly Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Budget June From Government Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today PSL Match 18 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gla ..

24 minutes ago

Budget sets country's direction: Ali Nawaz

2 minutes ago

UK Working to Empower Female Contribution to Envir ..

2 minutes ago

Blast Kills 5 Separatist Troops in Southern Yemen ..

8 minutes ago

Budget manifests stable economy; journey towards g ..

8 minutes ago

PFB wants players to be trained by foreign coach

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.