Govt Seeks SC Help To Ensure Transparent Senate Elections: Shibli

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 12:00 AM

Govt seeks SC help to ensure transparent Senate elections: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government was seeking help from Supreme Court to conduct Senate elections with open balloting.

Introducing open balloting system would ensure transparency in the elections, he stated while talking to a private television channel. "We are filing a petition against the verdict of election commission (EC) regarding fresh election for Daska," he said. Senator Shibli Faraz said that all the institutions have started working due to efforts of the ruling party.

More Stories From Pakistan

