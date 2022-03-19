UrduPoint.com

Govt Speeds Up Efforts To Woo Tareen Group Ahead Of No-Trust-Motion

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 19, 2022 | 01:19 PM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 19th, 2022) In a what can be said a significant move, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak contacted the Jahangir Tareen group — a disgruntled faction within the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) – ahead of no-trust-move against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The latest reports suggest that a telephonic conversation was held between Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and Tareen group’s leader Awn Chaudhry to discuss political developments.

Pervez Khattak asked Awn Chaudhry from taking key decisions in the backdrop of no-confidence motion moved by the joint opposition.

The sources quoted Khattak as saying, “We [govt] will inform you [Tareen group] about important development soon,”. They said Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry also contacted JKT group leader Awn Chaudhry on late Friday.

Awn Chaudhry, meanwhile, confirmed the telephonic conversation with federal minister Pervez Khattak.

An important consultative meeting of Tareen group yesterday was held in Lahore. Jahangir Tareen also took part through a video link. The reports suggested that Tareen group briefed Jahangir Tareen on the current political situation while the current political situation was reviewed in the meeting.

The sources said that the JKT group had decided not to meet any member from treasury benches amid no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

On Friday, the sources said Sindh Governor Imran Ismail telephoned disgruntled PTI leader Jahangir Tareen, who is currently in London for medical treatment.

They added that the telephonic connection could not be established between the governor and Jahangir Tareen, pointing out that the JKT group was holding talks with Opposition and refused to meet any govt representative amid no-trust motion.

>