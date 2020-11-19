Govt steps to create conducive environment for industries: Fawad Ch

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary Thursday said that incumbent government has taken concrete measures to create a conducive environment for the industry's growth by removing bottlenecks while ensuring protection of labour interests.

Generating employment was the government's "prime priority" and it is committed to do so by developing labour intensive industries and imparting skill development training for the youth, he said while talking to Radio Pakistan's current Affair Program.

The government, he said, is focusing on "quick and effective decision making", as the country needs huge amount of investments.

Textile industry in Faisalabad suffered a lot due to power shortage in previous years, however, the incumbent government has taken corrective measures to strengthen the economy and revival of the industrial sector, he added.

Fawad Ch said it is result of the timely decisions of the PTI-led government that all the textile units in Faisalabad are functioning properly.

The business community, traders and industrialists of Faisalabad warmly welcomed the Prime Minister and showed full confidence in the government policies, he lauded.

He regretted that the previous governments heavily depended on imports which destroyed the local industry.

Minister said the PTI-led government has focused on industrial growth to increase exports, strengthen the textile industry and generate massive job opportunities for deserving youth.

He assured that due to initiatives taken by the present government, the prices of food items will decrease in the coming days.