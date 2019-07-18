UrduPoint.com
Govt Striving To Steer Country Out Of Economic Crises: Speaker

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar Thursday said the government was making concerted effort to steer country out of economic crises and put it on a course of progress and development

He was addressing a gathering at Salim village of district Swabi. He said the economic crises was temporary which would be over very soon, adding the people must support government in its efforts to strengthen national economy.

He said the policies of the government would change the destiny of nation creating endless opportunities of growth and development for people. He said that Pakistan has started transforming into a industrial zone owing to the efforts of Federal government to invite foreign investors.

Highlighting achievements of PTI government, the speaker said that Bacha Khan Hospital was in last phase of upgrading to a category A hospital and Tehsil Hospital Topi had been given status of District level health facility.

He said that funds have been released to address electricity related problems of Swabi and four more grid stations have been approved for the area that would help resolving issues of load shedding and low voltage in the area.

He said that Rs one billion have been approved for the construction of roads and development of existing infrastructure in Swabi.

