Govt takes productive initiative for olive promotion in tribal districts: Faisal Amin Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Amin Khan Sunday said that the government has taken productive initiative for the olive promotion in tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Talking to APP the other day, he said that immense potential in tribal districts to plant wild olives with better varieties.

"We spend billions of Dollars on oil imports, local solutions here just need to tap" he said.

He said that Dera Ismail Khan Division of South Waziristan was an important district that has been included in the Pakistan Olive and Agriculture Khyber Pakhtunkhwa program added that erstwhile Frontier Regions D.I.KHAN, Tank District, erstwhile FR Tank, Shaikh Badin hills, Lakki districts etc were being covered and its potential was huge that must go for massive grafting for quickest results.

