Govt taking practical steps for basic facilities to people at doorstep: Naseebullah

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Provincial Education Minister Mir Naseebullah Khan Marree Monday said the government was taking all possible steps to provide basic facilities to the people at their doorstep under the leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo.

He expressed these views while visiting his constituency Kohlu where he inspected various development projects and hold special meetings with the elders.

Mir Naseebullah Marree listened to the problems of the people of the area who met with the minister during lunch which was organized by Mir Attaullah Soomrani and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Inasaf workers in honor of the him.

On this occasion, the minister also issued orders to the departments concerned for immediate redressal of public issues.

Addressing to the elders, he said the chief minister and his entire team were working in the field to resolve the problems of the people, adding resolving the problem with a smile was the vision of the present government.

He said he was trying to provide facilities to the people of the constituency saying construction of Model Kohlu was his vision and emergency measures were being taken to ensure that every child of the province was present in the school.

A number of projects for health, education, electricity, clean drinking water and road construct were in the final stages of completion in the constituency which would bring the longstanding problems of the people to fruition, he said.

The minister was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Imran Ibrahim Bangalzai, Tribal Leader Mir Nisar Ahmed Marree, Mir Torkhan Murree, Mir Khurshid Marree and others.

Earlier, the minister was accorded warm-welcome by the officials, PTI workers and elders on his arrival in Kohlu.

Later, Naseebullah Marri visited the resident of Dr Amir-uddin (late) to offer condolence with his relatives as he was killed in Quetta at his clinic.

He also assured that the provincial government would take all possible measures to arrest his murders.

Meanwhile, Naseebullah Marree also visited educational institutions including Government Boys Model High School and Government Girls Degree College Sibi.

He said measures were being taken to improve quality of education in the province saying the provision of standard knowledge was first preciosity of the provincial government.

He also urged the teachers to play their key role in the dispensation of quality education to the students saying efforts were underway to improve attendance of the educational staffers. "No compromise will be made on the attendance of teachers," he added.