NIRC to host historic International Labour Day Conference 2025 in capital tomorrow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The National Industrial Relations Commission (NIRC), in collaboration with the International Labour Organization (ILO), is set to host a landmark international conference on May 1 (tomorrow) in Islamabad in connection with International Labour Day 2025.

The event, to be held at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), is themed “Harmony with Change”, aiming to promote dialogue and consultation on workers’ rights, industrial harmony, and legislation aligned with international standards in Pakistan.

This will be the first major national conference organized by the NIRC since 1969. The high-profile gathering will feature federal ministers, honourable judges of the Supreme Court and High Courts, labour union leaders, industrialists, legal experts, and senior ILO representatives.

The conference will be inaugurated and presided over by NIRC Chairman Justice (retd) Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui. Following his keynote address, renowned jurist Barrister Zafarullah Khan will speak on "Rights and Responsibilities of Employers and Workers in islam". Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail of the Supreme Court will deliver a special address on "The Role of Pakistani Judiciary in Protecting Labour Rights."

Several technical sessions will also be held during the conference. The first session, titled “Industrial Harmony and Social Dialogue”, will be chaired by former Supreme Court Judge Justice (R) Khalilur Rehman Ramday. Panelists will include Muhammad Asim Khichi, Managing Director of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP); Tahir Yaqub Bhatti, President of Zarai Taraqiati Bank; Shoaib Adil, Additional Secretary of Pakistan Railways; Faisal Nisar Chaudhry, Managing Director of Utility Stores Corporation; Mir Ibrahim Rahman, CEO of Geo TV; and Siraj Hussain, Director at Unilever Pakistan.

Labour union leaders will also take part in the panel discussion. The session will be moderated by Salman Mansoor Siddiqui, General Secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association.

The second session, chaired by Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain, will focus on “Grievance Redressal Under the Industrial Relations Act 2012” and “Pakistan’s Commitment to ILO Conventions.” Advocate Imran Shafiq will join as a mediator, while labour expert Iftikhar Ahmed and Lahore High Court’s Justice Jawad Hassan will present their perspectives.

In the concluding session, Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar will deliver a speech on 'Efforts to Align Existing Laws in Pakistan with International Labour Standards'. ILO Pakistan Country Director Geir Tonstol will deliver a keynote address on “The Future of Work.” The conference will conclude with the presentation of honorary shields to distinguished guests, followed by a luncheon for all participants.

Describing the event as a milestone for labour rights and industrial harmony, NIRC Chairman Justice (retd) Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui stated, “WE 2025 is not merely a slogan; it is a vision rooted in dialogue, respect, and partnership toward a better future.”

C:mhn/P:mhn/L:qur/E:qur/I:gar/W:gar/R:gar