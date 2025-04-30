Fire Erupts Into Scrap Shop,five Rescued
Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2025 | 01:34 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) A fire broke out late Tuesday night at a scrap and junk warehouse located on Budhla road in the jurisdiction of old Seetal Mari police station,which spread to nearby house and five persons trapped in the house rescued.
According to Rescue 1122, the control room received an emergency call about the fire around midnight.
The caller informed that the blaze had started in a scrap shop and quickly spread to an adjacent residential building.
Rescue teams were immediately dispatched from the nearest station and arrived promptly at the scene.
Upon arrival,responders found the warehouse spanning approximately one and a half kanals engulfed in flames.
The facility contained flammable materials including plastic bottles,old cement bags and wood,which fueled the fire. One person which was trapped and fell unconscious due to smoke was rescued and shifted to Nishtar hospital after providing first aid.
Additionally,four other individuals who were trapped inside the nearby residence were safely rescued by the team during the operation.
Rescue officials began firefighting efforts as soon as they reached the site.
After a rigorous efforts,they successfully brought the fire under control.
Authorities confirmed that power supply to the affected feeder was suspended to avoid further hazards and nearby buildings were secured from the spread of fire.
Crackdown launched against illegal stone-crushing plants5 minutes ago
