SC Disposes Of Petitions Against Audio Leaks Commission As Infructuous

Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2025 | 02:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday dismissed petitions challenging the formation of the alleged audio leaks commission, declaring the matter infructuous.

A five-member constitutional bench headed by Justice Amin ud Din Khan heard the case. The bench included Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and three other justices. During the proceedings, senior lawyer Hamid Khan appeared on behalf of the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Justice Amin ud Din Khan remarked that the audio leaks commission has become inactive, rendering the case ineffective. Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar noted that the head of the commission, Justice Qazi Faez Isa, has since retired, while the other two commission members are now serving as judges of the Supreme Court.

Hamid Khan argued that it was up to the Attorney General to clarify whether the government intended to form a new commission on the audio leaks. However, Additional Attorney General Aamir Rehman informed the court that the Attorney General was currently engaged with another bench.

Justice Mazhar further stated that even if the Federal government were to form a new commission, the current case would still be considered ineffective.

Consequently, the Supreme Court dismissed the petitions challenging the formation of the audio leaks commission on grounds of being no longer applicable.

