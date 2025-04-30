PESCO Presents Three Months' Action Plan To Resolve Electricity Related Issues
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) A delegation of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) led by Chairman Himmatullah Khan on Wednesday met with Chief Secretary Khyber Shahab Ali Shah and and resented a three-month action plan aimed at resolving electricity-related issues.
The plan included detailed briefings on reducing load management, recovering outstanding dues, and curbing electricity theft.
Speaking on the occasion, Himmatullah Khan stated that effective measures were being taken to reduce load management.
A comprehensive strategy had also been shared to eliminate electricity theft and ensure recovery of dues, he added
The action plan also highlighted challenges currently faced by PESCO.
Himmatullah Khan emphasized the need to ensure the security of PESCO grid stations.
The Chief Secretary assured full cooperation from the district administration to support PESCO in securing grid stations.
Promotion of insulated ABC cables to prevent electricity theft was also discussed.
According to the PESCO spokesperson progress reports on all actions under the plan would be sent to the Chief Secretary on a daily basis.
