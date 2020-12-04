UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Taking Steps To Restructure National Institutions: Dr Gill

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 09:29 PM

Govt taking steps to restructure national institutions: Dr Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill Friday said the government was taking steps to revamp and restructure the national institutions to streamline the system to yield desirous results

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill Friday said the government was taking steps to revamp and restructure the national institutions to streamline the system to yield desirous results.

The previous governments of Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had ruined and politicized the country's institutions for their vested interests, he said talking to a private news channel.

Dr.

Shahbaz Gill said, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was working efficiently to stabilize the economy and to bring improvement in the living standard of the common man.

The Sindh government was totally failed in delivering something for the welfare and development of the province, he added.

Replying to a question, he said the Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP) was a first step in empowering the people of the country and would help improve civic services delivery to resolve the issues of the masses.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Man Muslim Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Refutes Foreign Medi ..

2 minutes ago

Citizens urged to observe cleanliness against deng ..

2 minutes ago

Council of EU, European Parliament Agree on $199Bl ..

2 minutes ago

Non-duty-paid items of worth Rs.166.95 mln seized

2 minutes ago

Anti-Polio drive concludes in Rawalpindi

5 minutes ago

Japan announces commendation for Wada Akiko

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.