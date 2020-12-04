Govt taking steps to restructure national institutions: Dr Gill

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill Friday said the government was taking steps to revamp and restructure the national institutions to streamline the system to yield desirous results.

The previous governments of Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had ruined and politicized the country's institutions for their vested interests, he said talking to a private news channel.

Dr.

Shahbaz Gill said, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was working efficiently to stabilize the economy and to bring improvement in the living standard of the common man.

The Sindh government was totally failed in delivering something for the welfare and development of the province, he added.

Replying to a question, he said the Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP) was a first step in empowering the people of the country and would help improve civic services delivery to resolve the issues of the masses.