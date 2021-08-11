Govt to establish academy for promoting sports sector: Asad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar on Tuesday said the incumbent government is planning to establish a performance academy for promoting sports activities in the country.

Talent Hunt Program has already begun to bring speedy progress in sports sector, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The focus has been given for reviving economy but there was also need to improve sports activities, he stated.

Replying to a question, Asad Umar said it's a good idea to invite private sector for sponsoring games.

He said Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Dr Fahmida Mirza will brief Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday about the steps taken for improving sports sector.

He assured that a proper request would also be forwarded to the prime minister for setting priorities for sports in the country.