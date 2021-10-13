UrduPoint.com

Govt To Establish Dengue Serotyping Tests Lab At IPH

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 05:20 PM

Govt to establish dengue serotyping tests lab at IPH

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Institute of Public Health (IPH) Dean Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir on Wednesday said the government would establish Dengue Serotyping tests Lab at IPH keeping in view the increasing number of dengue cases in the provincial capital.

According to spokesperson for the IPH, Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department (SH&ME) would provide PCR extractor machine, dengue test kits, disposable items and other materials for this purpose.

Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir said that due to the increasing numbers of suspected dengue cases, it was necessary to increase the tests facilities for diagnosis of dengue patients, therefore, Health department had decided to establish dengue test laboratory at IPH on emergency basis.

She said the lab would start its working very soon, where 200 tests would be conducted in two shifts under the supervision of senior pathologists/doctors of IPH while Lab technicians and data entry operator would be deputed by the department.

Dr Zarfishan Tahir said that by establishing the serotyping dengue testing laboratory, dengue patientswould get more diagnostic facilities which would minimize their complaints of delay in the treatment.

Related Topics

Dengue Education Government

Recent Stories

Fujairah Crown Prince attends signing of MoU to de ..

Fujairah Crown Prince attends signing of MoU to develop work in environmental fi ..

6 minutes ago
 Police apprehends 63 POs in 10 days

Police apprehends 63 POs in 10 days

8 minutes ago
 PFA claimed to dispose off over 2000 liters adulte ..

PFA claimed to dispose off over 2000 liters adulterated milk

11 minutes ago
 Nation must study, explore life of Holy Prophet ( ..

Nation must study, explore life of Holy Prophet (PBUH): Pir Noorul Haq Qadri

11 minutes ago
 Chinese, Chilean FMs talk over phone on ties, coop ..

Chinese, Chilean FMs talk over phone on ties, cooperation

11 minutes ago
 Kosovo's Special Police Unit Dispatched to Serb Ma ..

Kosovo's Special Police Unit Dispatched to Serb Majority Region Amid Protests - ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.