Govt to establish dengue serotyping tests lab at IPH

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Institute of Public Health (IPH) Dean Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir on Wednesday said the government would establish Dengue Serotyping tests Lab at IPH keeping in view the increasing number of dengue cases in the provincial capital.

According to spokesperson for the IPH, Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department (SH&ME) would provide PCR extractor machine, dengue test kits, disposable items and other materials for this purpose.

Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir said that due to the increasing numbers of suspected dengue cases, it was necessary to increase the tests facilities for diagnosis of dengue patients, therefore, Health department had decided to establish dengue test laboratory at IPH on emergency basis.

She said the lab would start its working very soon, where 200 tests would be conducted in two shifts under the supervision of senior pathologists/doctors of IPH while Lab technicians and data entry operator would be deputed by the department.

Dr Zarfishan Tahir said that by establishing the serotyping dengue testing laboratory, dengue patientswould get more diagnostic facilities which would minimize their complaints of delay in the treatment.