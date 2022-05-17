Govt to form judicial commission to probe life threats to Imran Khan

(@Abdulla99267510)

Rana Sanaullah saidt the government had provided Imran Khan prime minister’s level security and around 150-200 security personnel had been deployed for his safety.

ISLAMABAD:(UrduPoint/Pakiatan Point News-May 17th, 2022) Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said the government is all set to constitute a judicial commission to investigate life threats received by former prime minister Imran threats to Imran Khan.

The Interior Minister said they would him more security if he needed more.

The Minister said Imran Khan should share the recorded video with the government, pointing out that they are ready to make a judicial commission to probe his claim. He expressed these words while talking to a local private tv channel on Tuesday.

Talking about Imran Khan's mobile phones that were stolen in the Sialkot jalsa, Sana said Khan’s mobile phones must have been stolen by his companions, because the kind of people Imran Khan is surrounded by, "only they can do it".

The Minister also made a comment on the current economic condition of the country, saying that “It is decided to resume the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme as it is necessary, however, increase in petrol prices will not affect poor, the burden will be a shifted on rich people.

“We are ready for the election, once the country sees some economic stability we will move towards polls,” he stated

, PTI chairman Imran Khan now repeatedly claims that a "conspiracy" is being hatched to take his life.

The first time on Sunday during a public gathering at Sialkot Imran Khan revealed the life threat he has been receiving.

Imran Khan said he had recorded a video revealing all those people involved in the "conspiracy", and if something happens to him, the video will be released.

The PTI chairman said that he had stored a recorded video in a "safe place" in which he has mentioned every character that was behind the "conspiracy" to oust his government.