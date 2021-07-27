Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz Tuesday said after coming into power in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would initiate numerous projects in the area to ensure development, improve economy, tourism and infrastructure to facilitate the people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz Tuesday said after coming into power in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would initiate numerous projects in the area to ensure development, improve economy, tourism and infrastructure to facilitate the people.

Talking to a private news channel, he said PTI had won the elections with thumping majority in AJK and would form a government there to work for the masses welfare and uplift.

He said the people of AJK had totally rejected the anti-state narrative adopted by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz as she did not highlight a single people's problem during the election campaign.

Shibli Faraz said Kashmiri people had never given importance to Maryam's speeches during polls drive as she had only highlighted her family politics and matters. He asked the PML-N that why it was making rumpus of rigging in the elections as its government had ruled five years in AJK.

He said the PML-N leaders were in a habit to accept those decisions which came in their interest or favor. They had criticized the national institutions including armed forces and judiciary for political gains and mileage, he added.

Replying to a question, the minister said the incumbent government was serious to introduce the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) to ensure free, fair and transparent election in the country.