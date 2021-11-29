Govt to invest Rs 111 bln in transmission system in next 3-year

The government will invest Rs 111 billion in different power transmission projects during the next three years

ISLAMABAD, Nov 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :The government will invest Rs 111 billion in different power transmission projects during the next three years.

Official sources told APP here Monday that the transmission line projects would be executed in different areas of the country.

They said the past governments gave priority only to the generation of electricity and completely ignored the transmission system. Despite surplus electricity in the system, the transmission lines were unable to transmit more than 18,000 MW electricity, they said.

However, soon after the inception of the incumbent government, huge investment was made in the transmission system in last three years resulting transmitting of over 25,000 MW for the first time in country's history.

They said the flagship project under CPEC �660 kV HVDC Matiari - Lahore Transmission Line has recently achieved its commercial operation date (COD) successfully as per agreed timeline between National Transmission and Despatch Company Ltd (NTDC) and Pak Matiari-Lahore Transmission Line Company (PMLTC).

The 878 kilometers 4000 MW project has been completed by Pak-Matiari Lahore Transmission Company (Pvt) Limited, on Built-Own-Operate-Transfer (BOOT) basis for a term of 25 years.

The project will evacuate power from the new generating units located in the south including Thar coal-based projects.

HVDC technology is a maiden addition in the national grid of the country, though it's been widely used for a long time around the world, and the need of long-distance high-power transmission from generating stations in the far-flung areas towards densely located load centers.

The said project is a milestone for NTDC when it comes to diversifying the national grid and it will serve a great deal towards NTDC mission of a reliable, efficient and stable national grid.

Meanwhile, the NTDC has also started construction of 113 km long 500 kV double circuit quad bundle Transmission Line from Nokkhar grid station Gujranwala to Lahore North Grid Station, which will be subsequently connected with HVDC Converter Station, Lahore for dispersal of power. The transmission line project would be completed with the cost of Rs 8.3 billion, they said.

The Project would also help in dispersal of 969MW Neelum-Jhelum Hydro Power Project with National Grid.

The project would also help in improvement of voltage profile and power supply system of LESCO & GEPCO areas. It would help in reducing the forced load shedding in the areas of Ravi, Kala Shah Kaku, Ghazi Road, Bund Road, Muridky, Kamoki, Sheikhupura & Gujranwala.

