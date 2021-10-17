Govt to provide opportunities to increase energy resources: Kamran Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Higher education, Archives, libraries, Information and Public Relations Kamran Khan Bangash Sunday visited the research center USP CASE (Center for Advanced Studies in Energy) at the University of Engineering and Technology, Peshawar wherein he learned about the progress made so far in research to increase energy resources.

Vice Chancellor of the University Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain, Head of the Center Prof. Muhammad Naif and other concerned officials also accompanied him.

Kamran Bangash assured that the provincial government would make available all required resources for research purposes and lack of funds would not be made hurdle in smooth functioning of the research institutes especially universities. However, he said the government was also right to expect good results and outstanding performance from them.

Kamran Bangash said that today not only Pakistan but the whole world is facing severe energy crisis wherein oil and gas reserves were continuously depleting.

In such precarious situation, he said, finding alternative sources of energy in addition to available meager energy reserves is a need of time and goal is also part of the PTI manifesto and the priority of our Federal and provincial governments.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan have a clear vision to explore the new sources of environment-friendly energy and in the light of this they also issue guidelines to the institutions from time to time.

"Allah Almighty has endowed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with abundant natural resources besides its precious water, solar, oil and gas reserves. It is the duty of our experts and scientists to meet the national expectations in this regard and exploit all such efficient sources of in larger benefit of its people", he maintained.

However, he clarified that he would continue to visit the research fields of the universities to keep himself abreast of its progress.