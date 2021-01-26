'Govt to turn educational institutions drug-free': Law Minister

Provincial Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Muhammad Basharat has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is committed to rendering all educational institutions in the province drug-free

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Muhammad Basharat has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is committed to rendering all educational institutions in the province drug-free.

Responding to an adjournment motion by the MPA Khadija Umer during the Punjab Assembly session at the assembly chambers here on Tuesday, he said 174 cases had been registered against drug dealers outside educational institutions, adding that the "sheesha" houses were banned in the province.

Earlier, Punjab Assembly session started 1 hours 53 minutes behind its scheduled time of 2 p.m with Panel of Chairman Mian Shafi Muhammad in the chair. The day pertained to questions and answers regarding Local Government and Community Development department and Parliamentary Secretary Ahmed Khan Bhachar responded to the questions. The administrative secretary of the department was absent in the house.

The Law Minister said hundreds of cases had been registered for its prevention as well as effective actions were also being taken against the perpetrators involved in the business of sheesha secretly.

Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat told the august house that the complaints regarding sale of alcohol, ice, heroin, hashish and other drugs were valid and this issue had become a menace of society. He said, during the last six months, 7,926 cases were registered against drug sellers and challans of 7,600 cases were filed in the courts.

Raja Basharat informed the chair that 114 kg of heroin, four kg of ice, 740 liters of liquor and more than two thousand other drugs were destroyed.

Earlier, opposition MPA Syed Usman Mehmood asked the chair to order action against the administrative secretary of the Punjab Local Government and Community Development department who was not present in the house to answer the questions of the law-makers. It was further pointed out that the questions of the lawmakers had been pending with the department for over a year.

The chair was also requested to pass a ruling and fix period for the answers by the respective departments. Parliamentary Secretary Local Government and Community Development also endorsed the demand of the PPP lawmaker.

The Chair gave the ruling regarding answers of the parliamentarians by the respective departments within the rules as per the Punjab Assembly Rules 54.

The House adopted a resolution tabled by PML-Q lawmaker Khadeeja Umer on disinformation regarding the Caliphs of islam (Khulfa-e-Raashdeen) on the search engine Wikipedia.

The house unanimously adopted a condolence resolution regarding the sad demise of Late MPA Munazza Yameen Satti.

Later, Panel of Chairman Mian Shafi Muhammad, on completion of day's agenda adjourned the session for January 29 (Friday) at 9 a.m.