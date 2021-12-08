Govt trying to decrease burden on poor: Shaukat Tarin

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance Shaukat Tarin Wednesday said inflation has badly affected the entire world while the government tried to decrease inflation affects on poor.

Talking to a private news channel he said, implications of inflation seemed to come down at international level, that would also positively impact on Pakistan economy.

He said inflation was not due to devaluation of rupee but the main reason behind the it was the import of edibles items and petroleum products on high ratio.

Talking about the evaluation of property tax he said, Federal board of Revenue tried hard to introduce property tax, adding that the government would take all provinces into confidence in this regard.

He said through point of sales, tax and trace, the tax net would also be enhanced.

He criticized the banks for T bills ration embezzlement with government and hoped to be resolved soon on the prescribed format by the government.