Govt utlizing resources for provision of best health facilities: Jamaldini

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :Balochistan Health Secretary Dostain Khan Jamaldini on Sunday said the provincial government was utilizing all available resources to provide health facilities to the people at district level in the province amid of the cronavirus.

The Secretary said Tuberculosis (TB) Control Program was providing better facilities for diagnosis and treatment of TB patients in Balochistan.

He expressed these views while talking to media during visit of Provincial Reference Laboratory set up by TB Control Program at Fatima Jinnah Chest and General Hospital Quetta.

Dr. Ahmed Wali and Senior Law Officer Hidayatullah Khan were also present.

Dr, Ahmed Wali briefed the Secretary about provision of TB patients treatment facilities along with prevention of measures of TB diseases in the province.

Dostain Khan Jamaldini appreciated the facilities available in the laboratory and said that the presence of such a latest laboratory would help in the diagnostic tests of TB patients in the province.

He said provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir, Jam Kamal Khan was utilizing available resources to provide better treatment facilities to the people.

He said he would take all possible steps to improve TB health facilities for interest of patients saying that we should create effective awareness among the people against TB to prevent same diseases so that TB is eradicated from the province.