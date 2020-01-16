Govt will soon make Pakistan a polio-free country: Special Assistant on Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th January, 2020) Special Assistant on Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza says government will soon make Pakistan a polio-free country.He was talking to Facebook's Regional Director of Public Policy Rafael Frankel who called on him in Islamabad.

He said we are utilizing Facebook to tackle challenges faced by the health sector.

He also praised the blocking of negative content on Facebook.The Special Assistant said in the year 2019, negative propaganda on social media has done much harm to the anti-polio program.Speaking on the occasion, Rafael Frankel said that Facebook will continue to support Pakistan to curb polio.