UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Will Soon Make Pakistan A Polio-free Country: Special Assistant On Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 03:30 PM

Govt will soon make Pakistan a polio-free country: Special Assistant on Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza

Special Assistant on Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza says government will soon make Pakistan a polio-free country.He was talking to Facebook's Regional Director of Public Policy Rafael Frankel who called on him in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th January, 2020) Special Assistant on Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza says government will soon make Pakistan a polio-free country.He was talking to Facebook's Regional Director of Public Policy Rafael Frankel who called on him in Islamabad.

He said we are utilizing Facebook to tackle challenges faced by the health sector.

He also praised the blocking of negative content on Facebook.The Special Assistant said in the year 2019, negative propaganda on social media has done much harm to the anti-polio program.Speaking on the occasion, Rafael Frankel said that Facebook will continue to support Pakistan to curb polio.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Polio Social Media Facebook 2019 Government

Recent Stories

19-year old student kills mother of three for refu ..

23 minutes ago

Dr Ali Imran from Oklahoma University visits UVAS

36 minutes ago

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh T20Is named

43 minutes ago

UAE-based individuals can help WWF Australia emerg ..

49 minutes ago

Saba Qamar to perform in an upcoming feature film

59 minutes ago

Joint committee formed to explore financial packag ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.