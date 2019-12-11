UrduPoint.com
Govt's Writ To Be Maintained, Violent Lawyers To Be Taken To Task: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said the writ of government would be maintained at any cost and strict action would be taken against those lawyers who had taken law into their hands

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said the writ of government would be maintained at any cost and strict action would be taken against those lawyers who had taken law into their hands.

The destruction caused by the lawyers at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) was an inhuman and criminal act, he said while presiding over an emergency meeting of the cabinet committee for law & order here at the CM Office.

The Additional Chief Secretary Home presented the initial report about the lawyers' violence and destruction at the PIC to the chief minister.

The chief minister observed that such an immoral and indecent treatment meted out to the doctors, paramedical staff, patients and their relatives could not be tolerated in any circumstances. The government stood with those who had been subjected to violence, he added.

He also regretted torturing of Provincial Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan by the lawyers.

Usman Buzdar said he was grieved over the death of few patients at the PIC due to non-availability of treatment, and his sympathies were with their heirs and the other victims of lawyers violent act.

He said,"Justice will not only be done but also seen to be done as the perpetrators of violence will be punished according to law." The chief minister directed the officials concerned that those responsible for violence at the hospital should be identified with the help of CCTV cameras and cases should be registered against them.

He also directed to immediately restore provision of healthcare facilities to the patients in the hospital "It is our first and foremost priority to provide medical facilities to the patients without any hindrance." He said the government would compensate doctors and others whose vehicles were damaged by the unruly lawyers.

The chief minister dirceted the Cabinet Committee for Law & Order to meet on daily basis to monitor the law and order situation.

Usman Buzdar was also apprised during the meeting that 34 lawyers were arrested for committing violence at the RIC. Ragers had also been called in, he was told.

Provincial ministers Raja Basharat, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Hashim Dogar, Ansar Majeed Khan, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan and Taimoor Bhatti, Chief Secretary, Advocate General, Inspector General Police, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Commissioner Lahore, officials of law enforcement agencies and other senior officers attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, the chief minister sought a report from the City Police Officer Lahore and Provincial Secretary for Specialized Healthcare & Medical education about the RIC incident.

He also constituted a committee headed by Law Minister Raja Basharat, comprising Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Inspector General Police, Additional Chief Secretary Home and Secretary Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education, which would conduct an inquiry into the lawyers' violence at the PIC . It would also ascertain that strict action was taken against those lawyers who had committed violence.

