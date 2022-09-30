Graduation Ceremony held at PAF Academy, Asghar Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :The Graduation Ceremony of 146th GD(P), 92nd Engg, 102nd Air Defence, 92nd & 94th Royal Saudi Air Force Engg Cadets' Courses were held at PAF academy Asghar Khan, Risalpur on Thursday.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza was the Chief Guest on the occasion, a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) news release here received said.

On arrival at the Academy, the Chief Guest was received by Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Qaisar Janjua, Air Officer Commanding, PAF Academy Asghar Khan.

A total of 115 Aviation Cadets, 10 Gentleman Cadets and 22 Royal Saudi Air Force Cadets graduated at the passing out parade ceremony.

The Chief Guest awarded branch insignias to the graduating cadets and Trophies to the Distinction Holders.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Trophy for the best performance in General Service Training was awarded to Aviation Cadet Academy Under Officer Sabeeh ud Din, whereas Chief of the Air Staff Trophy for best performance in Engineering discipline was awarded to Aviation Cadet Squadron Under Officer Mohammad Saqib Sher.

Chief of the Air Staff Best Pilot Trophy for outstanding performance in Flying Training was awarded to Aviation Cadet Ahsen Ali Khattak.

Best Allied Cadet Trophy for 92nd Royal Saudi Air Force Cadets' Course was won by Royal Saudi Air Force Cadet Fahad Mobarak Al Johani whereas, Best Allied Cadet Trophy for 94th Royal Saudi Air Force Cadets' Course was awarded to Royal Saudi Air Force Cadet Waleed Khalid Abdullah Al Turki.

Sword of Honour for overall best performance in College of Aeronautical Engineering was won by Aviation Cadet Squadron Under Officer Mohammad Saqib Sher, whereas Sword of Honour for overall best performance in College of Flying Training was awarded to Aviation Cadet Mohammad Saad Bangash.

While addressing the audience, the Chief Guest said, "Pakistan is a peace-loving country that stands committed to the ideal of mutual respect and peaceful co-existence. Pakistani nation and our Armed Forces have rendered great sacrifices in the quest of regional stability and global peace. We are fully cognizant of the evolving regional and global dynamics and shall not let any country to exploit the volatile regional situation against Pakistan." Addressing the graduating cadets, the Chief Guest said, "At the outset of this very demanding profession, remember that you carry the big responsibility on your shoulders of defending the aerial frontiers of Pakistan. Hence, both in peace and war, it must be your prime obligation to give the best of your abilities to meet your professional challenges. In doing so, you should seek inspiration from the heroic deeds of our legendary predecessors for keeping Pakistan's flag flying high."The ceremony was followed by a thrilling aerial display by PAF Academy Aerobatics team "Sherdils" who captivated the spectators with high quality formation aerobatics and flying display. The Graduation Parade was witnessed by military and civil dignitaries as well as parents of the graduating cadets.